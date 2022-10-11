The pup was found by a neighbour in a building stairwell on Upper Grove Place, at around 6am this morning.

The resident cared for the dog until officers arrived at 10.30am. She was transported to Wester Hailes Police Station, where officers checked her over. The pup was then taken to the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home in Seafield.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a report of a dog having been abandoned in a stairwell on Upper Grove Place, Edinburgh around 9am on Tuesday, 11 October, 2022.

"The dog was unharmed and was taken to the Seafield Cat and Dog Home.”

Officers from Edinburgh Police Division took to social media, urging the public to help locate the dog’s owner. They wrote: “This little lady was a little lost on her walk this morning but has made plenty of friends at Wester Hailes Police Station. Can you help us reunite her with her owner and get her home for dinner?

“She's been taken [email protected] where she will be well looked after.”

The pup was abandoned on Upper Grove Place in Edinburgh, near Haymarket Station. (Photo credit: Imran Ali)