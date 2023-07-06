Hospitality and retail are part of the life blood of Edinburgh and there are countless businesses in the sectors right across the city and in the surrounding area.
Hotels, guest houses, pubs, restaurants, cafes, delis, takeaways and shops all play a vital part in welcoming tourists, serving residents and contributing to the Capital’s successful economy.
1. Sherwood guest house, Newington
Sherwood guest house at 42 Minto Street, Newington, is described as an "exceptionally well-presented guesthouse" with six-letting bedrooms and the capacity to sleep 15 guests. Part of a terrace of Georgian townhouses, it is a Grade B listed building, built in the early 19th century. The lower ground floor has a self-contained owner's apartment with three bedrooms, bathroom, lounge, new kitchen and private garden. Asking price: £1,250,000. Photo: BusinessesForSale.com
2. Lola’s Sandwich Bar and Cafe, West End
Lola’s Sandwich Bar and Cafe, just off Charlotte Square, is close to many city-centre offices as well as being handy for toursts and passers-by. It currently trades five days a week, offering breakfast rolls and then sandwiches, wraps, pies, soups and salads for lunch, as.well as a full range of hot and cold drinks. The business is on the market to allow the current owners more time to concentrate on other business interests. It is described as ideal for a hands-on operator. Asking price: £39,500. Photo: BusinessesForSale.com
3. Dunbar News, Dunbar
Dunbar News, in the High Street, Dunbar, East Lothian, is a traditional newsagents which has been in the same ownership for over 16 years. It has annual net sales of around £250,000 and there is said to be scope to develop the existing business operation. Asking price: £120,000. Photo: BusinessesForSale.com
4. Juniperlea Inn, Blackshields, Midlothian
The Juniperlea Inn is situated on the busy A68 trunk route from Edinburgh to England via the Scottish borders. It is just south of Pathhead, about 15 miles from Edinburgh city centre. The inn dates back to the 1850s. The current owners bought it six years ago and carried out a full renovation, creating a modern gastro pub with 85 covers and three letting rooms and a popular pod with its own hot tub.
There is also living accommodation with three bedrooms, living room, kitchen, utility and a roof terrace with hot tub.
And there is planning consent for a function room for 140 with three additional letting rooms - on which construction has already started - making it a potential wedding venue.
Asking prices: £750,000 Photo: BusinessesForSale.com