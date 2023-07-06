4 . Juniperlea Inn, Blackshields, Midlothian

The Juniperlea Inn is situated on the busy A68 trunk route from Edinburgh to England via the Scottish borders. It is just south of Pathhead, about 15 miles from Edinburgh city centre. The inn dates back to the 1850s. The current owners bought it six years ago and carried out a full renovation, creating a modern gastro pub with 85 covers and three letting rooms and a popular pod with its own hot tub. There is also living accommodation with three bedrooms, living room, kitchen, utility and a roof terrace with hot tub. And there is planning consent for a function room for 140 with three additional letting rooms - on which construction has already started - making it a potential wedding venue. Asking prices: £750,000 Photo: BusinessesForSale.com