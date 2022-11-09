News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: The 6 most viewed properties in Edinburgh and the Lothians in October 2022

Here are the six most viewed ESPC properties in Edinburgh and the Lothians last month.

By Rachel Mackie
16 minutes ago
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 1:42pm

Fancy a change in scene? Or just want a sneak peak into some of the houses on the market in the surrounding area? We got you covered. Here are the six most viewed ESPC properties in Edinburgh and the Lothians last month.

1. Portobello

3 bed semi-detached house for sale in Portobello. Offers Over £685,000.

2. Abbeyhill

3 bed double upper flat for sale in Abbeyhill. Offers Over £345,000.

3. Greenbank

3 bed semi-detached house for sale in Greenbank, Offers Over £610,000.

4. Corstorphine

3 bed cottage for sale in Corstorphine, offers Over £370,000.

