A ‘hidden gem’ pub venue on top of Waverley Mall rooftop is being forced to close this month, after three years of trading.

Owners of the Cask Smugglers domes which offer an 'open plan cocktail experience' said they are ‘heartbroken’ after the council refused planning permission for them to stay open. A petition has been set up to appeal the decision and call for the reopening of both the Domes and Festival Village pop-up bar.

It comes after the Festival Village pop-up bar also located on top of the city centre mall was ordered to close after trading for five years. The popular bar has been dismantled by owners, after they were threatened with a £50,000 fine if they didn’t take down the temporary venue. The council served them with an enforcement notice and said that the structures disrupted "key views" of the Old and New Towns.

Cask Smugglers Domes on Waverley mall rooftop

The family business said they will ‘fight as hard as we can’ to appeal but told customers there’s no hope of domes being reopened for the Christmas period. They will be dismantled on 23 October.

The last day of opening for the Secret Domes will be October 22nd, with the breakdown due to start the following day.

Owners said:

“It’s with mixed emotions we announce the closing of the Secret Domes. Over the last 3 years, we have welcomed visitors from all over the world to our Secret Domes. This was a decision made by Edinburgh City Council and we have not been granted the renewal of our planning permission for the Secret Domes. We cannot stress enough how much this decision is out of our hands. We are devastated. There are no words that can fully express how truly heartbroken we are to lose such an integral part of Cask and the city centre of Edinburgh.”

"This is not the end for Cask, or the Secret Domes. Cask Bar bookings can be made on our website, you will find the link bellow. And for our Domes we are fighting as hard as we can to appeal to the Edinburgh City Council's decision and we have resubmitted the application process. We hope to see our Secret Domes back, this sadly just will not be before the Festive Period.”