Guinness is partnering with THINK! And Greene King to giveaway free pints to designated drivers in Edinburgh this Christmas.

The initiative is being rolled out nationwide at selected Greene King Pubs across the UK from December 1 until January 1. To redeem a free pint of Guinness 0.0 in Edinburgh, designated drivers just need to visit the Guinness website to find their closest participating pub by clicking on ‘pub finder’. To claim a free pint of Guinness 0.0 when at the pub, drivers simply need to flash their car keys at the bar.

From office parties to festive gatherings, the Christmas period means more people will be heading down to their local to enjoy a pint. The latest data shows that 79 per cent of drink-drive collisions involve male drivers or riders over the legal alcohol limit, and younger male drivers are historically over-represented in drink drive related road casualties.

Therefore, Guinness has teamed up with the Government’s official road safety campaign, THINK!, and Greene King to help people drink responsibly this Christmas, by offering designated drivers a free pint of Guinness 0.0 at participating Greene King pubs.

Anna MacDonald, category marketing director beer at Diageo GB said: “Being the designated driver this Christmas doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a good pint of Guinness. Guinness 0.0 is unmistakably Guinness, just without the alcohol. That’s why we’re proud to be working with THINK! and Greene King to give responsible drinkers a free pint of Guinness 0.0, so they can still be a part of the festive fun even when they’re driving.”