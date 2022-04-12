30,000 pints-worth of Kyiv-based Varvar Brew’s has arrived in the UK, after a difficult journey out of Ukraine. The beer will be sold across the nation on Thursday.

Several Edinburgh pubs, including The Bow Bar, Meadows Tap, Greenmantle, Mash Tun, Auld Hoose and Dreadnought Leith, will be selling the beer from 4pm onwards on Thursday, April 14.

All profits from the sale of the brew will be donated to Drinkers For Ukraine, who are raising money for the Red Cross humanitarian relief effort in Ukraine

Businesses across the nation will be encouraging their patrons to raise a glass and share their pictures on social media at 6pm on Thursday, using the hashtag #CheersForUkraine #DrinkersForUkraine.

Varvar Brew was forced to close down as a result of the Russian invasion. However, the brewery was desperate to sell its stock to raise much-needed funds for food, medicine, to pay taxes and wages, and to help support fellow Ukrainians.

Hertfordshire-based importer and distributor Euroboozer saved the day, by buying €55,000 worth of beer from the brewery and setting up the ‘Tap Takeover’ initiative.

The much-anticipated stock, which sold out in days of the initiative being launched, is now on its way to the hundreds of pubs, bars, restaurants and retailers who pre-ordered the beer in a show of support for the people of Ukraine.

Martyn Railton, MD of Euroboozer, said:"It’s been far from straight-forward but we’re delighted to announce that the Varvar beer rescue has been a complete success and the lorry arrived at our HQ today.

“We have a big job to now get the beer delivered to the incredible bars, pubs, restaurants and retailers who have bought into the initiative but we’re confident, especially with some incredible offers of help from the likes of Salcombe Brewery and Tiny Rebel, that fridges and shelves will be stocked across the UK with amazing Ukraine beer by Thursday 14th April.

"We now just need the country to show their support in probably the best way, by heading into the venues, drinking beer and raising a glass at 6pm.”

The beer will be sold in bars and restaurants across the UK, including several pubs in Edinburgh.

