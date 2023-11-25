Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An adorable one-year-old collie cross staying at the Dogs Trust West Calder is patiently waiting to find his forever home.

Nigel is a friendly pup who is full of youthful energy and enthusiasm and always eager to say hello to everyone he meets. He can live harmoniously with children aged 14 and above, offering a bundle of joy and playfulness to an active family. This happy boy loves the great outdoors where he can explore and burn off his energy. Nigel is looking for an active owner who can take him on exciting adventures and he loves play with people and his favourite toys.

A garden would be a dream come true for Nigel, providing the perfect space for zoomies and endless rounds of fetch. While Nigel enjoys meeting and greeting other friendly dogs on walks, he would like to be the sole pet in his forever home.

As well as being an energetic pup, Nigel is also a sweet boy with a reservoir of love to share. His affectionate nature shines when he cosies up with his family for a well-deserved fuss at the end of the day. Being a total foodie, Nigel joyfully accepts treats, showcasing his intelligence by performing tricks for tasty rewards.

Fully house trained, Nigel would thrive with someone at home for most of the day, providing the companionship he craves. Nigel will make a great addition to his new home and he can’t wait to meet his new family to embark on adventures.

If you think you could provide a home for Nigel or any of the 40 plus dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact us on 01506 873459. You can also follow us on Twitter @DT_WestCalder & Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder. Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email [email protected] for more info.