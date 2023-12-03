Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A five-year-old Lurcher staying at the Dogs Trust West Calder is patiently waiting to find his forever home.

Larry is fun and friendly boy who is looking for an active family that shares his enthusiasm for life, and of course, plenty of snuggles. The five-year-old pup should be comfortable being left alone for a few hours, provided it's built up gradually as he seems content in his own company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Larry is a bundle of fun, extending his friendliness to everyone he meets and as your bond deepens, you will discover just how snuggly and playful he truly is. Larry is not just charming - he is also incredibly clever and relishes learning new tricks. His love for food makes him an eager learner and is ready for some enjoyable and educational training sessions.

Larry is staying at the Dogs Trust West Calder. A true attention-seeker, he would like to be the sole pet in his new home where he can relish the spotlight

He prefers walks in quieter places and as a true attention-seeker, he would like to be the sole pet in his new home, where he can relish the spotlight. Larry would love to have a secure garden where he can play off-lead and is well-suited for families with children over 14 who can appreciate the presence of a loving canine companion.

If you are looking for a smart, active, and affectionate Lurcher, Larry is poised to steal your heart with his irresistible charm and boundless energy. You will need to visit him a few times at the centre to build a proper bond but once he knows you properly there's no stopping his friendly and playful approach to life.

If you think you could provide a home for Larry or any of the 40 plus dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact us on 01506 873459. You can also follow us on Twitter @DT_WestCalder & Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs Trust West Calder is also seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email [email protected] for more info.