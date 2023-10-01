Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A gorgeous seven-year-old Bichon Frise staying at Dog Trust West Calder is patiently waiting to find his forever home.

Mallow is described as sweet and affectionate in nature and sure to capture your heart with his charming personality. He loves to snuggle up on the sofa for lots of cuddles and once he knows you well, he will show you his cheeky side and ask for lots of belly rubs.

Mallow can be shy when meeting new people and can take time to build up a strong bond so a quiet home with patient owners who have owned dogs before would best suit the seven-year-old pup. With a heart full of gold to share, Mallow's affection knows no bounds once he's formed a trusting bond and you'll find in him a friend for life.

Mallow’s endearing nature truly shines through when he's with his loved ones. He adores snuggling up for cuddles and once he's familiar with you he'll reveal his cheeky side and eagerly request belly rubs

He can live with children aged 14 and older and although he can say hello to polite and calm dogs when out on walks, he would like to be the only pet in the home. Mallow is not fully house trained and is looking for understanding owners who are happy to work on this with him.

He is a super clever chap and loves to learn new things and will happily show off a trick or two, as long as you can offer him a tasty treat. Mallow is happy to be left home alone for a couple hours but would like for someone to be at home most of the time whilst he settles in.

Mallow would love to have a garden where he can roll around in the grass, play with his family and continue his training. Mallow will need his new owners to visit him at the centre multiple times to build a strong bond before going home.

If you think you could provide the right home for Mallow or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on X (formerly Twitter) & Instagram. You can also meet the team for a chat about rehoming and fostering at their ‘Can You… Be My Person?’ event on Saturday 28 October at 12-4pm in their centre.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email [email protected] for more information.