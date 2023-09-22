Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sweet and gentle Border Collie is waiting to find her forever home at the Dogs Trust West Calder.

May, an eight-year-old who Collie, is very loving and finds her greatest joy in the company of people. May can be a little shy in new situations and is looking for owners who have previous knowledge of owning dogs. May would thrive in a quiet home environment, ideally with children aged 14 years and over with an enclosed garden as she enjoys spending time outdoors.

Well mannered and fully house-trained, May thrives in the presence of her family and would appreciate someone being home for most of the day so that she can adjust to her new environment with ease. The gorgeous pup is a well-behaved walker, displaying excellent leash manners and she is friendly when meeting other dogs during her walks. However, she can be a bit apprehensive around traffic, so owners who can provide access to quieter walking areas will be a great fit.

You can learn more about rehoming and fostering at the charity's 'Can You… Be My Person?' event on Saturday October 28 between 12pm - 4pm at the Dogs Trust West Calder centre

Arriving at the shelter as a stray, May is now flourishing in a loving foster home where her true charm has been shining through and she has been described as an absolute delight. Her well-mannered behaviour and gentle nature make her a joy to have around.

If you're seeking a loving and gentle companion who thrives in a peaceful setting, May might be the perfect addition to your family.

If you think you could provide the right home for May or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter and Instagram.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians and Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email [email protected] for more information.