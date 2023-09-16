4 . Leo

Leo is a five-year-old Scottish Deerhound Cross who loves everyone he meets. Leo is a friendly, happy boy would like to be the only pet in the home and he can live with children aged 16 years. He enjoys going for walks in the woods or on the beach where he can stretch those long legs and investigate. He loves his ears being scratched and adores a tickle under his chin. He can be worried by other dogs and prefers to keep his distance away from them, where he can feel safe and enjoy his adventures. He loves people so much he can find spending time away from them, upsetting and will need owners who are home during the day to keep him company. Photo: Dogs Trust