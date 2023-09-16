A delightful group of lurchers currently staying at the Dogs Trust West Calder are looking for their forever home.
Known for their loving nature and loyalty, Lurchers are sighthounds (such as a Greyhound, Whippet or Saluki) crossed with another breed and therefore differ in size and colour – but despite their adorable qualities, Lurchers can often spend longer in the charity’s care than other breeds.
Now, the Dogs Trust West Calder is asking people to consider giving a forever home to one of its long-legged residents.
Susan Tonner, manager at Dogs Trust West Calder said: “Lurchers tend to spend longer in our care than other breeds and are often overlooked. So it’s important for us to try and dispel any misconceptions that may exist about the breed and urge people not to rule out a Lurcher as their perfect pet.
"It is a myth that they need a huge amount of exercise and long walks, they do need regular exercise like every dog, but they also very much relish lounging on the sofa. Lurchers really are at their happiest when they are with their owner, the one they love.”
Susan added: “We are currently caring for four Lurchers that are desperate to build that special bond with a new owner and find a sofa to call their own. All have so much love to offer and await their second chance in life.”
So without any further ado – here are six long-legged pups who can’t wait to meet you.
2. Larry
Four-year-old Larry loves life and is friendly with everyone he meets. He's looking for an active family who will enjoy lots of fun training and plenty of snuggles. He’ll need a secure garden to play off lead and he’ll be fine with kids over 14 who will enjoy having an active and loving dog around. Larry is not comfortable being near other dogs and prefers to walk in quieter places. He’ll need to be the only pet in his home as he likes to be the centre of attention. If you are a lover of smart, active and affectionate Lurchers then Larry will definitely steal your heart. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Lionel
Lionel is a two-year-old lurcher who is very affectionate with the people he knows. He can live with children aged 14 years and above and would like to be the only pet in the home. Lionel is a sweet boy looking for a calm home where he can chill out on a comfy sofa or cosy bed. He loves the garden where he has lots of fun running around or playing with his favourite toys and loves walks where he can take time to enjoy all the amazing smells. Lionel can be a little shy when first meeting people, however with some cuddles and tasty treats he soon becomes your best friend. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Leo
Leo is a five-year-old Scottish Deerhound Cross who loves everyone he meets. Leo is a friendly, happy boy would like to be the only pet in the home and he can live with children aged 16 years. He enjoys going for walks in the woods or on the beach where he can stretch those long legs and investigate. He loves his ears being scratched and adores a tickle under his chin. He can be worried by other dogs and prefers to keep his distance away from them, where he can feel safe and enjoy his adventures. He loves people so much he can find spending time away from them, upsetting and will need owners who are home during the day to keep him company. Photo: Dogs Trust