Oreo the lurcher is hoping to find her forever home (Dogs Trust West Calder)

Meet Oreo, the sweet lurcher pup who is looking for adoption from the Dogs Trust West Calder. The one-year-old is our dog of the week in a series hoping to help rescue animals get another chance.

Oreo is a friendly girl who loves being the centre of attention. Whether enjoying a game of fetch in the garden or cuddling up beside you on the sofa, she is happiest when spending time with her favourite people. A bundle of fun, Oreo loves playing – especially when she can zoom around with her favourite toys and chase her tennis ball.

A young, active girl who loves to explore, she looks forward to her daily walks where she can say a friendly hello to other polite dogs. Oreo is a clever young dog and a quick learner. She would like for her new family to continue her training so she can keep growing in confidence. Due to the nature of her breed, Oreo has a natural desire to chase small creatures. She will therefore need to be walked on the lead when on her adventures. Oreo’s friendly and gentle nature means she would be a wonderful companion for a fun-loving family with children aged 14 and over.