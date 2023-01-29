Edinburgh rescue dogs: Adorable Jerome the French Bulldog is at Dogs Trust West Calder
Edinburgh rescue dog Jerome has melted everyone’s hearts at Dogs Trust West Calder
Adorable French Bulldog Jerome is waiting for his forever home at Dogs Trust West Calder. He loves nothing more than cuddling up on the sofa and curling up on your knee. This eight-year-old pup enjoys pottering around in the garden and finding sunspots to nap in.
He loves his home comforts and spends most of the day snoozing on a warm duvet. Jerome is happiest when surrounded by his family and would like his new owners to be home most of the day to keep him company. Jerome is housetrained, can be left alone for short periods of time and happily travels in the car. He is looking for an adult only home, where he is the only pet.
If you think you could provide a home for Jerome or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder and Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.