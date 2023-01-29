Adorable French Bulldog Jerome is waiting for his forever home at Dogs Trust West Calder . He loves nothing more than cuddling up on the sofa and curling up on your knee. This eight-year-old pup enjoys pottering around in the garden and finding sunspots to nap in.

He loves his home comforts and spends most of the day snoozing on a warm duvet. Jerome is happiest when surrounded by his family and would like his new owners to be home most of the day to keep him company. Jerome is housetrained, can be left alone for short periods of time and happily travels in the car. He is looking for an adult only home, where he is the only pet.