3 . Etta

This nine-year-old Springer Spaniel is currently living at a foster home but is looking for a family to take her in permanently. She is a sweet dog who is blind in one eye but is active and enjoys multiple walks a day. She is sociable and affectionate and loves meeting new people who will give her a pat and chin scratch. This girl loves her toys and playing fetch in the garden. She is looking for active owners who enjoy walking as much as she does and would love a home with a garden in which she can explore. Etta can be a little worried around televisions and other household appliances so is looking for patient adopters who could allow her as much time as she needs to settle in. She travels well in the car and her house training is improving while in foster care. She could live in a home with children aged 12 and over and could possibly live with another dog.

Photo: Dogs Trust