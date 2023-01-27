The Dogs Trust is hoping to help these lovable pooches find their forever homes in 2023
The Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdowns saw the demand for dogs rise but the cost of living crisis has seen many owners hand their pets over, unable to afford to keep them. There are a range of dogs across Scotland hoping to find a family who will care for them - including a pair of chihuahuas and a fun-loving Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
Here are 11 dogs in and around Scotland who are looking to find their forever homes this year.
1. Puppy love
These are just some of the perfect pooches looking for their forever homes in 2023.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Victor & Viola
These cute chihuahuas come as a pair and are looking for a home full of plenty of snuggles. They are best friends and love a fuss from people they have built a bond with. Victor is eight years old and loves family time, while Viola is 12 and is happy whenever she's with her toys. But both enjoy short walks and pottering about in the garden.
They are looking for owners who have experience of owning nervous dogs and can live in a home with children aged 16 and over. They require a calm and quiet environment, with owners who are home most of the day. Viola is also on medication which will be discussed with anyone interested in giving this cuddly pair their forever home.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Etta
This nine-year-old Springer Spaniel is currently living at a foster home but is looking for a family to take her in permanently. She is a sweet dog who is blind in one eye but is active and enjoys multiple walks a day. She is sociable and affectionate and loves meeting new people who will give her a pat and chin scratch.
This girl loves her toys and playing fetch in the garden. She is looking for active owners who enjoy walking as much as she does and would love a home with a garden in which she can explore. Etta can be a little worried around televisions and other household appliances so is looking for patient adopters who could allow her as much time as she needs to settle in. She travels well in the car and her house training is improving while in foster care. She could live in a home with children aged 12 and over and could possibly live with another dog.
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Toby
Nine-year-old Toby came into the care of the Dogs Trust one year ago after having spent most of his life as a much-loved pet. He is an affectionate pooch who loves to play fetch and learn tricks. He would prefer to be the only pet in his new home but can walk with calm-natured dogs. He can be a little anxious when meeting new people but once he is comfortable, he greets you with lots of love and kisses.
Anyone who is interested in taking on Toby must have experience of owning and rescuing dogs. He wants a quiet home which has a secure garden and is looking for gentle and understanding owners who can help to build his confidence.
Photo: Dogs Trust