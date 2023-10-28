Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charming Labrador crossbreed staying at the Dogs Trust West Calder is patiently waiting to find his forever home.

Jarvis is a friendly and playful seven-year-old chap who will make friends with everyone wherever he goes. He will always be happy to see you and greet you with a waggy tail and you will often find him parading his favourite teddy or bringing you his best bouncy ball for a game or two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jarvis is sure to win your heart and is seeking a loving home where he can be the centre of attention as the only pet in the household and can live with children aged 14 and above. He can be a bit nervous around other dogs and would prefer exploring on walks in peaceful and quiet areas.

Jarvis is friendly and playful seven-year-old chap who will make friends with everyone wherever he goes. He is currently staying at the Dogs Trust West Calder

Car rides are an exciting prospect for Jarvis, with his zest for life meaning he is always ready for new adventures. Jarvis' affectionate side shines through most when he's with his people. He loves hopping on the sofa for a cosy cuddle or a belly scratch at the end of the day. Jarvis is fully house trained and can be left alone for up to four hours, although he would prefer someone to be home most of the time for companionship.

If you think you could provide the right home for Jarvis or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter & Instagram. If you are interested in rehoming and fostering at the Dogs Trust you are also invited to attend thier ‘Can You… Be My Person?’ event on Saturday 28 October between 12-4pm at their centre in West Calder.