An affectionate three-year-old Staffie cross staying at Dogs Trust West Calder is patiently waiting to find her forever home.

Freckles is a sweet girl who loves spending time with people she knows, cosying up for a cuddle at the end of a fun filled day. She can be unsettled by people she is unfamiliar with and is looking for a quiet adult only home with no visiting children and no other pets.

Freckles loves going out on walks but prefers to take her time so she can take in all the wonderful smells. She can lack confidence at times when out and about and will look to people she trusts for reassurance. She is looking for gentle and understanding new owners with experience of living with nervous dogs to help build up her confidence.

She is happy to say hello to other calm and polite dogs when out on walks but can be overwhelmed by lots of bouncy off-lead dogs so would prefer to walk in peaceful areas. Due to Freckles being under-confident around unknown people and dogs, she will need to be kept on a lead when out in public spaces. She would love to have a garden where she can continue her training, enjoy some off-lead zoomies and lounge in the sun! Freckles will need her new owners to visit her multiple times at the center to build up a strong bond before heading home.

A garden would be a lovely addition to Freckles’ new life in a home, allowing her to continue her training, enjoy some off-lead play, and bask in the sun when it finally returns. Car rides are an exciting prospect for Freckles, and she would love to join her family on new adventures. Freckles thrives on spending time with her people and would prefer someone at home throughout the day for companionship.

If you think you could provide the right home for Freckles or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. Come meet us for a chat about rehoming and fostering at our ‘Can You… Be My Person?’ event on Saturday 28th October at 12-4pm in our centre.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email [email protected] for more information.