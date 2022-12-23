One pup is waiting for a Christmas miracle at Dogs Trust West Calder. Sadie the Labrador cross is a beautiful girl who is hoping to meet her perfect family.

The five-year-old dog can be timid and shy when she first meets people – but does make friends soon. She is very affectionate and loves a snuggle and resting her head on your knee while watching the world go by.

Sadie also loves her food and will happily show off a trick or two, especially if a tasty sausage is on offer. This pup has not experienced much of the world and is looking for a rural home away from the hustle and bustle of urban life. She would like patient owners who can offer understanding and move at her pace.

Edinburgh rescue dog Sadie is waiting for her forever home at Dogs Trust West Calder

Sadie prefers walking in quiet areas where it is calm and peaceful. A clever girl, she is fully housetrained, happy to meet other friendly dogs on walks and enjoys travelling in the car.

If you think you could provide a home for sensational Sadie or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder and Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder