A three-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross staying at the Dogs Trust West Calder is looking for her forever home.

Annabelle is a sweet and affectionate girl who loves spending time with people and loves nothing more than a snuggle on the sofa with her family. Annabelle can live with children aged 12 and above and would like to be the only pet in the home. The super playful Staffy would love to have a garden where she can play tug, lounge in the sun and potter around to her heart's content.

The pup will always greet you with a waggy tail and is partial to a gentle fuss from everyone she meets. She is strong on the lead and is looking for owners who will be able to manage her strength and will be keen to work on her lead training in her new home.

Annabelle is uncomfortable around other dogs and prefers to walk in quiet areas where she can take in all the amazing smells. She is a total foodie and will show off some tricks in exchange for some tasty cheese. Once settled, Annabelle can be left alone for a few hours and also enjoys her downtime.

Annabelle is ready to bring happiness to a loving home where she’ll be with someone for most of the day. She is loyal and affectionate which Dog’s Trust says makes her an excellent addition to the right household. If you're seeking a loving and energetic companion with a heart full of love, Annabelle might be the furry friend you've been waiting for.

If you think you could provide a home for Annabelle or any of the 40 plus dogs currently available for rehoming, you can contact the Dogs Trust West Calder on 01506 873459. You can also follow them on X @DT_WestCalder and Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.

For more information about rehoming and fostering for the centre you can also attend the ‘Thank Dog It’s Fostering Friday’ event on Friday 17 November between 2pm and 3pm in Dobbies Garden Centre, Edinburgh, EH18 1AZ.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email [email protected] for more info.