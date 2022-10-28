Tara is an 11-year-old Labrador cross who is looking for her forever home while she stays at Dogs Trust West Calder. She is our dog of the week as part of a new series by the Edinburgh Evening News hoping to help rescue animals get a second chance

Tara is described as a friendly girl who loves being the centre of attention and meeting new people. A loyal and affectionate dog, she is happiest simply being in her family’s company and loves nothing more than cuddling up beside you on the sofa for a snooze.

Tara is very clever and fully housetrained. She enjoys all kinds of treats and will give a polite paw in exchange for a biscuit. Tara is playful and can often be found pottering around the garden with her soft toys before finding the perfect sunbathing spot.

She is looking for a loving forever home where she can enjoy lots of love and attention. Tara has plenty of energy and loves to keep active so would like for her new family to take her on adventures where she can say hello to other polite dogs. Her gentle nature means she would be an excellent companion for a fun-loving family with children aged 10 and over.