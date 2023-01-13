Who could deny that adorable face? Meet Pearl, the French Bulldog pup who is hoping to find her forever home. Currently staying at Dogs Trust West Calder, Pearl is a pretty girl who is instantly friendly with everyone she meets. The two-year-old loves people and is a real snuggle bug who wants to sit on your knee and give kisses.

Pearl enjoys going for walks, but she can be uncomfortable around other dogs and prefers to walk in calm and quiet areas. She likes to spend time off her lead in the garden sniffing and playing – it’s not unusual to see her zooming and running around having lots of fun.

Pearl is at her happiest when surrounded by her family. She would like her new owners to be at home most of the day to share the sofa and to keep her company. She could live in a home with children aged 12 and over.

Could Edinburgh rescue dog Pearl be the one for you? (Dogs Trust West Calder)

If you think you could provide a home for Pearl or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder and Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder