Pongo the playful dalmatian is searching for his forever home in Edinburgh – and we can think of 101 reasons why you should adopt him. The five-year-old rescue dog is currently being looked after at Dogs Trust West Calder and is hoping to meet an adventurous person who loves spending as much time outdoors as he does.

A handsome boy who turns heads wherever he goes, Pongo enjoys being the centre of attention and is very friendly. This pup is affectionate, loves a cuddle and will never say no to a tasty biscuit or two.

Pongo is full of energy and loves to spend time in the great outdoors, whether he is exploring woodlands or running free on the beach – he always makes sure he has lots of fun. He likes spending time in the garden and will happily play with his favourite ball all day if you let him.

This dalmatian is looking for active owners who enjoy going on adventures as much he does, and who are at home during the day to keep him company.

If you think you could provide a home for Pongo or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder and Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder

It comes as the number of animals up for adoption has soared dramatically in the last 12 months, with many households having to give up their beloved pets as the cost of living crisis bites.