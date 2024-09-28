Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fire ripped through an Edinburgh block of flats in the early hours of this morning, with one resident taken to hospital for further treatment.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at 36 Saughton Mains Terrace shortly before 6am this morning, with six casualties reported. Five of whom were treated at the scene, while one person was taken to hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Six fire engines attended to tackle the blaze, which was extinguished by 7.53am. The last appliance left the scene at 11.28am. Police officers remain on the scene, with the block of flats currently taped off.

The damage left after the fire at 36 Saughton Mains Terrace in the early hours of Saturday, September 28. | National World

The devastation of the early morning fire is clear to see, with the bottom flat completely gutted, with burnt out appliances spread around outside the property. While the flat above appears to have been badly damaged by the blaze also.

One neighbour in the adjoining block of flats said he was unaware of the fire as he had slept through it.

Household appliance on the grass outside the property following the Saughton fire. | National World

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were in attendance at 5.54am at the flat fire at 36/3 Saughton Mains Terrace. Six pump appliances were at the scene.

“There were six casualties, five were checked at the scene and one taken to hospital.

“The stop sign was received at 7.53am and the last fire engine left the scene at 11.28am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6am on Saturday, 28 September, 2024, officers received a report of a fire at a property on Saughton Mains Terrace, Edinburgh.

“The fire was extinguished and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”