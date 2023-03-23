News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh residents in with the chance to win Virgin Points to celebrate opening of Virgin Hotel

Virgin points on offer for Edinburgh residents

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:47 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 12:47 GMT

A giant red box will be appearing outside Edinburgh’s St Giles Cathedral on Friday, providing lucky locals with the chance to get their hands on a selection of Virgin Points, which can be used on various experiences, from a luxury four-night staycation at the newly opened Virgin Hotels Edinburgh to flights around the world.

The box will be installed outside St Giles Cathedral from 4.30pm on Friday, March 24 and passersby will have the chance to join the celebrations and be in with the chance of winning points. The red box will be in town to mark the grand opening of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh on nearby Victoria Street.

There’s a truckload of Virgin Points to give out that can be spent on more than 200 rewards with Virgin Red – Virgin’s Group-wide rewards club. To sign up to Virgin Red, download the app on your smartphone or visit St Giles Cathedral at 5pm tomorrow when the surprise will be revealed and scan the QR code on the box.

The mystery red box from Virgin will appear at St Giles Cathedral tomorrow.
