The new hotel will be situated in the landmark India Buildings in the Capital’s Old Town, close to the Royal Mile and Edinburgh Castle.

It will be the first Virgin Hotel to open outside the US, but a colourful brash all-American design will not be on display in the property.

Instead, the decor pays homage to the Capital – it perfectly blends old and new, reflecting the city’s eclectic and energetic style, while remaining true to its historic heritage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be 222 rooms in the hotel, including the Eve Branson suite, a nod to Virgin founder Richard Branson's late mother, and Richard's Flat, a suite named after the founder himself.

Visitors will be able to lounge on the large bed or the attached cream-coloured love seat, and watch movies on a large television mounted to the wall.

For those who’d rather stay in than go out, the rooms will contain an adorable red SMEG® mini-fridge stocked to the brim with delicious drinks and snacks.

A rendering of the Virgin Hotel, which will open in the Capital this Spring.

But guests who are planning to hit the town won’t be disappointed, as there will be a perfect place to get ready – a dressing table with a backlit mirror.

While the brand have only provided a small glimpse into the bathrooms, it looks like guests will be able to enjoy a waterfall shower in the morning.

Visitors will be spoiled for choice, as the space will contain multiple dining and drinking outlets, including the brand’s flagship space, Commons Club – where locals and tourists alike can sample creative cocktails and an eclectic food menu.

It will be the first Virgin Hotel property to open in Europe.

Guests will be able to relax on the comfortable bed, while catching up on the latest movies and TV series.

Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, said: “Edinburgh is such an iconic city and we’re thrilled to be able to say it will be the home of the first Virgin Hotel in the UK and across Europe.”

Virgin Hotels will also be opening a second Scottish location this summer in Glasgow, overlooking the River Clyde.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Each room will have a fully stocked mini-fridge and bar.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Guests will be able to hang out at the Commons Club - a bar, lounge and restaurant.