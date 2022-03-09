Virgin Hotel Edinburgh to open later this month - take a first look inside the stylish rooms
Take an exclusive first look inside the new stylish and sophisticated Virgin Hotel, which is set to open in the Capital later this month.
The new hotel will be situated in the landmark India Buildings in the Capital’s Old Town, close to the Royal Mile and Edinburgh Castle.
It will be the first Virgin Hotel to open outside the US, but a colourful brash all-American design will not be on display in the property.
Instead, the decor pays homage to the Capital – it perfectly blends old and new, reflecting the city’s eclectic and energetic style, while remaining true to its historic heritage.
There will be 222 rooms in the hotel, including the Eve Branson suite, a nod to Virgin founder Richard Branson's late mother, and Richard's Flat, a suite named after the founder himself.
Visitors will be able to lounge on the large bed or the attached cream-coloured love seat, and watch movies on a large television mounted to the wall.
For those who’d rather stay in than go out, the rooms will contain an adorable red SMEG® mini-fridge stocked to the brim with delicious drinks and snacks.
But guests who are planning to hit the town won’t be disappointed, as there will be a perfect place to get ready – a dressing table with a backlit mirror.
While the brand have only provided a small glimpse into the bathrooms, it looks like guests will be able to enjoy a waterfall shower in the morning.
Visitors will be spoiled for choice, as the space will contain multiple dining and drinking outlets, including the brand’s flagship space, Commons Club – where locals and tourists alike can sample creative cocktails and an eclectic food menu.
It will be the first Virgin Hotel property to open in Europe.
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, said: “Edinburgh is such an iconic city and we’re thrilled to be able to say it will be the home of the first Virgin Hotel in the UK and across Europe.”
Virgin Hotels will also be opening a second Scottish location this summer in Glasgow, overlooking the River Clyde.