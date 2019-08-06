Edinburgh restaurant celebrate 10 years with Ian Rankin event

Renowned London chef, Neil Rankin and top Scottish author, Ian Rankin will be jointly hosting a lunch at Ondine restaurant celebrating their love of food and literature later this month.

The event is the latest in a year-long series of celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of Ondine which is located on George IV Bridge and was recently named The Best Restaurant in Scotland at The National Restaurant Awards for the second year running.

Roy Brett of Ondine

The lunchtime event will treat diners to cocktails on arrival followed by a five-course menu including oysters, haggis larb taco and grilled mutton rack with belly curry, onion pakora and paratha bread, cooked in Chef Neil Rankin’s unique style.

Chef Proprietor of Ondine, Roy Brett said: “There is nothing quite like Edinburgh in August and we’re excited to have Neil and Ian coming together for this special event to mark our 10th anniversary.

“Edinburgh is a city with a great literary and culinary reputation and this event will be a true celebration of both.”

Originally from Edinburgh, Neil Rankin has pioneered London’s high-end barbecue scene and is highly regarded for his experimental use of bold flavours, drawing on influences from around the world.

Ian Rankin, best known for the Rebus series of crime fiction books largely based around Edinburgh, will join Neil to find out how chefs and authors approach the creative process and to hear how their past experiences have shaped them into the people they are today.

Ian said: “I'm looking forward to comparing my ancestry with Neil's. If we are related, he got the cooking genes.

“A great Edinburgh-born chef in a great Edinburgh restaurant - I'm salivating already.”

Neil Rankin said: “As someone born in Edinburgh, the chance to collaborate on a special event with the great, Ian Rankin at the height of the Edinburgh Festival and at the same time celebrate the 10th anniversary of Ondine was something I simply couldn’t turn down. ”

Tickets for the event are priced at £45 per person and must be purchased in advance.

The event will take place from 12pm to 3pm on Wednesday 21st August. For more information and to purchase tickets visit, www.ondinerestaurant.co.uk, call 0131 226 1888 or email enquires@ondinerestaurant.co.uk.

Ondine is located at 2 George IV Bridge in Edinburgh, EH1 1AD.