A beloved Edinburgh restaurant has announced that it will be closing its doors permanently at the end of this month. Fabio’s Restaurant, in Glasgow Road, is a family run Italian restaurant which has been serving customers for more than 23 years.

In a statement, the owners said: “The decision to close our family business after over 23 years service has not come lightly. Our business has grown steadily over the years and we have enjoyed many wonderful experiences during that time which we will cherish forever. Fabio’s has been at the heart of the Corstorphine community and our time here getting to know each and every one of our customer old and new has been an absolute pleasure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They went on to thank all their customers for the love and support they’ve shown the business since it first opened in August 1999. They said: “Some of which dined with us every week, and some who flew across the world to visit us. Our direct success is down to all of you and it has been an absolute pleasure serving you. We have been there through all the birthdays, weddings, graduations, first dates, births, proposals, baby showers and much more without you we would have been nothing!"

Beloved Edinburgh restaurant announces it will be closing it's doors at the end of the month