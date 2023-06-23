News you can trust since 1873
Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 12:55 BST
Edinburgh's Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith has been named the best tourist attraction in the whole UK by Tripadvisor (Photo: Marc Millar)Edinburgh's Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith has been named the best tourist attraction in the whole UK by Tripadvisor (Photo: Marc Millar)
Edinburgh's Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith has been named the best tourist attraction in the whole UK by Tripadvisor (Photo: Marc Millar)

An Edinburgh attraction has been named the best in the whole of UK by Tripadvisor.

The Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith has been crowned on the top spot of the Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best awards 2023, in a ‘prestigious’ award which reflects the quantity and consistency of five Star ‘excellent’ reviews posted by visitors over the last 12 months.Fewer than one per cent of Tripadvisor’s eight million listings are awarded Best of the Best, signifying the highest level of excellence in travel.

Chief executive Bob Downie said at the heart of Britannia’s success is an ‘absolute commitment to quality and visitor experience’. He said: “We strive to maintain the highest of standards on board Britannia, and we always keep customer experience at the forefront of our minds. We are extremely proud of how successful Britannia has become in the last 25 years. To reach number one in the UK, for the second time, is a tremendous achievement.”

The Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith's Ocean Terminal (Marc Millar Photography)The Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith's Ocean Terminal (Marc Millar Photography)
The Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith's Ocean Terminal (Marc Millar Photography)
Britannia attracts around 300,000 people from across the world every year and hasone of the world’s most translated audio tours, with more than 30 languages, a children’s tour, basic English and British and American sign language tablet tours. It is one of the UK’s most accessible tourist destinations, allowing each and every visitor access to explore all five decks of the ship, as well as the royal deck tearoom and gift shop in Ocean Terminal.

John Boris from Tripadvisor said: “Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best winners. The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Ranking among the Best of the Best demonstrates you have provided exemplary experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labour shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”

A royal residence for more than four decades, the Royal Yacht Britannia can now be found at Ocean Terminal in Leith. More information on opening times and tickets can be found on its website.

