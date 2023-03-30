The funeral of a young Edinburgh footballer is to be held on Friday, with hundreds expected to turn out to pay their respects.

Andrew MacKinnon was just 15 years old when he collapsed and died during a game of football at Forrester High School earlier this month. Tributes poured in for the young Hearts fan who is said to have died "doing what he loved”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His funeral is set to be held at St David’s Broomhouse Parish Church at 1pm on Friday, March 31 and will be followed with a service of thanksgiving at Warriston Crematorium at 3pm. Anyone who wants to pay their respects to Andrew is welcome.

Andrew was described as a caring boy

Many are expected at the service and the church has provided extra seating to accommodate. People unable to get a seat will be able to listen outside, where speakers will be set up. The Space at The Broomhouse Hub will also offer additional seating and live stream the services at the church and crematorium.

A church spokesman said: "We are expecting these services to be very busy. The church will open at 11.45am. Please follow the instructions of those who will assist to seat you and ensure that as many people can attend as possible. We regret that it will not be possible to save a seat for someone to join you later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have increased the capacity of seating within the church, and have added over spill seating in the hall. Those in the hall will be able to see and hear the service from the church. Additionally, external speakers will be erected outside of the church should we reach capacity to enable those outside to listen to the service. We are grateful that Space at The Broomhouse Hub will offer additional seating and stream the services at the church and crematorium, as long as the technology allows this to happen.”