Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A schoolboy from Edinburgh, whose little sister was born death, has raised over £1,500 for charity after conquering 100 munros.

Alasdair MacDonald, 10, set out to achieve his goal before his 11th birthday, and to raise funds for the National Deaf Children’s Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He scaled the final two, the twin peaks of Mayar and Driesh in the Cairngorms, on Saturday, September 23, accompanied by around 20 friends and family, meaning he’s climbed 50 Munros this year alone.

Left, Ally MacDonald is all smiles after climbing 100 munros, and right, the MacDonald family on the summit of Driesh.

Ally’s family marked the occasion with a celebration on the summit of Driesh, followed by a party at their home to say thank you for all the support they’d received.

He’s smashed his target of £500, with £1,530 raised so far for the National Deaf Children’s Society, which supports the UK’s 50,000 deaf children.

Ally, who lives with sister Heather, 8, and their parents Sara and Ranald, said: “It was an amazing feeling to complete the challenge and to get to the top of my 100th Munro. We had a lovely day on Saturday and I was very happy that so many of my friends could join me on the final walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I never thought we’d raise as much money as we have for the National Deaf Children's Society and I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came and supported me."

Sara, Ally’s mum, added: “We were so proud when Alasdair completed his 100th Munro on Saturday at Glen Clova with 20 of his friends and family. We were really lucky and the sun was shining as we set off. All the kids and adults were fantastic supporters throughout the day and it was a really emotional end to the challenge.

“When we got back home we treated everyone to pizza and drinks, to say thanks for the overwhelming support they gave Ally.”