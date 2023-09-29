News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

Edinburgh schoolboy conquers 100 munros out of love for his deaf sister – and raises over £1,500 for charity

Alasdair, 10, raised over £1,500 for the National Deaf Children's Society
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A schoolboy from Edinburgh, whose little sister was born death, has raised over £1,500 for charity after conquering 100 munros.

Alasdair MacDonald, 10, set out to achieve his goal before his 11th birthday, and to raise funds for the National Deaf Children’s Society.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He scaled the final two, the twin peaks of Mayar and Driesh in the Cairngorms, on Saturday, September 23, accompanied by around 20 friends and family, meaning he’s climbed 50 Munros this year alone.

Most Popular
Left, Ally MacDonald is all smiles after climbing 100 munros, and right, the MacDonald family on the summit of Driesh.Left, Ally MacDonald is all smiles after climbing 100 munros, and right, the MacDonald family on the summit of Driesh.
Left, Ally MacDonald is all smiles after climbing 100 munros, and right, the MacDonald family on the summit of Driesh.

Ally’s family marked the occasion with a celebration on the summit of Driesh, followed by a party at their home to say thank you for all the support they’d received.

He’s smashed his target of £500, with £1,530 raised so far for the National Deaf Children’s Society, which supports the UK’s 50,000 deaf children.

Ally, who lives with sister Heather, 8, and their parents Sara and Ranald, said: “It was an amazing feeling to complete the challenge and to get to the top of my 100th Munro. We had a lovely day on Saturday and I was very happy that so many of my friends could join me on the final walk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I never thought we’d raise as much money as we have for the National Deaf Children's Society and I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came and supported me."

Sara, Ally’s mum, added: “We were so proud when Alasdair completed his 100th Munro on Saturday at Glen Clova with 20 of his friends and family. We were really lucky and the sun was shining as we set off. All the kids and adults were fantastic supporters throughout the day and it was a really emotional end to the challenge.

“When we got back home we treated everyone to pizza and drinks, to say thanks for the overwhelming support they gave Ally.”

Those wishing to make a donation can still do so here.

Related topics:Edinburgh