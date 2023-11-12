Edinburgh sees increase in rat 'infestations' sparking calls for vermin clampdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh has seen a rise in reports of rat infestations new figures have revealed, sparking calls for a vermin clampdown

The pest control team at the council has seen an increase in the number of ‘service requests’ they receive involving rats. In 2021 the council received reports of 713 rat problems, which jumped by more than 8 per cent to 773 in 2022. That represents a thirteen per cent increase on reports since 2019, which saw 684 vermin reports, according to a freedom of information request.

This year so far there have been 656 call outs to October, which could mean that the Capital is set to have a record number of reports. The majority of reported cases are rat infestations which have to be controlled.

Photo by Getty Images

It comes after the Evening News reported that the city is the the mice infestation capital of the UK, according to a local pest control company which has recorded a 54 per cent increase in house mice in the city this year.

Local pest control company Wee Critters spoke about the mice and rat hot spots in Edinburgh. The company said they hope the council’s environmental health team will look into the growing issue.

One woman who lives on Chancelot Terrace off Ferry Road said: “We have rats in our home and they have got into the pantry where we keep our food. It’s terrifying. It doesn’t seem to matter how clean we keep the house they get in. We live on the ground floor. I’ve seen more of them around here recently.”

Lothian MSP, Miles Briggs, said:

“Clearly there’s an increasing problem with rat infestation in Edinburgh. These infestations pose significant health challenges, not to mention the alarm and discomfort they cause to communities.

“The problem is getting worse. It’s essential the council has the resources to tackle these problems when they emerge.

“The Scottish Government needs to ensure all local authorities are equipped to clean up their cities and clamp down on vermin as and when they are reported.”