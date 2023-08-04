An Edinburgh shopper has been left out of pocket after ordering a shed from Wilko before being told it was cancelled without notice.

James Lamont forked out £141 in July for a garden shed which was due for delivery this week. But he received an email from the manufacturer saying they have not been paid by Wilko, which announced this week that it has filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators due to "mounting cash pressures".

The move has put hundreds of jobs at its stores in Edinburgh and around the country at risk if it’s unable to secure a bail out. A spokesperson told the Evening News there are no ‘immediate’ store closures planned but confirmed the firm has paused online delivery orders from third party suppliers.

Wilko has said it intends to appoint administrators, potentially putting up to 12,000 jobs at the high street retailer at risk.

James said: “It’s frustrating. I have been waiting for weeks for this shed and to be told by the manufacturer they haven’t been paid when I have paid for it is not on. I have not been able to get in touch with Wilko to get an answer so don't know if I will even get a refund. On the website all sheds are coming up as out of stock. I wonder how many others are in the same boat? Some cost over £1,000. I feel they should at least have emailed me to let me know what was going on.”

When James asked staff at the Fort Kinnaird store about the problem, they advised they can’t help customers with orders purchased online. He was also told all the lines were down at the head office.

Mark Jackson, Wilko’s chief executive, said: "While we can confirm we’ve had a significant level of interest, including indicative offers that we believe would meet all our financial criteria to recapitalise the business, at present, we don’t today have an offer that provides the necessary liquidity in the time we have available, given the mounting cash pressures we’re faced with.

"Unfortunately, with this in mind, today we’re having to take the difficult decision to file a notice of intention. We’ll continue to progress discussions with interested parties with the aim of completing a transaction which preserves the business and will encourage those interested parties we’re in discussions with to move as fast as possible.

"We continue to believe that our robust turnaround plan, with significant re-stabilisation cost savings in progress, will deliver a profitable Wilko and maximise the significant opportunities that we know exist. We’re a £1.2bn turnover business with strong presence on UK high streets through our 400 stores, online at wilko.com and through our great value wilko own brand products, serving local communities with their everyday household and garden needs for over 90 years.