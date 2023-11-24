Voting is open now to find the UK's 'punniest' shop name...

Several witty Edinburgh and Lothian business owners are competing for the title of the UK's 'punniest' shop name.

It comes as language learning site Babbel launched a nationwide vote to find the most clever and amusing shop names which use puns in their title.

The Capital’s No Grout About It tiling services store has made the shortlist for Scotland, but there are a few more contenders for the title.

Wok-ness chinese takeaway is also in the running, together with Easy PC computer repairs in Haddington and The Frying Scotsman chippy in Musselburgh.

Babbel analysed TikTok, Instagram, X (Twitter), and Facebook to shortlist the UK shops – with clever or amusing puns in their names – that are most frequently celebrated on social media.

The company is how inviting the public to vote for its favourite at https://uk.babbel.com/shop-pun-competition.

Noël Wolf, linguistic and cultural expert at Babbel, said: “The linguistic phenomenon of the pun is a play on words that transcends cultures, but it undeniably holds a special place in British hearts.

“The history of puns in the UK is steeped in tradition, dating back through centuries of literature, comedy, and everyday conversation.

“The beauty of a pun lies in its ability to exploit the versatile vocabulary and multiplicity of meanings of English - the prevalence of the pun in Britain is testament to the flexibility and richness of the English language.