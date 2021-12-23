Edinburgh Sketcher’s Top Ten Sketches of 2021

2. Children's Hospital moves home

In March the Royal Hospital for Children’s and Young People opened in Little France meaning the old hospital by the Meadows closed its doors for the final time. I visited to sketch in the final days to find an inflatable octopus had taken residence. This sketch was made into 50 signed prints raising £500 for the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, An amazing amount which I was so happy to be part of.

Photo: Edinburgh Sketcher