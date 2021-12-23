Edinburgh Sketcher’s Top Ten Sketches of 2021

Here are my personal favourite sketches from the past 12 months. Remember to keep playing the WhereArtI quiz in the Edinburgh Evening News every Monday, and a huge thank you as ever, for your continued support.
1. Snow in the City
In January we had a thick covering of snow in the capital and I walked through the city early one morning, sketching and photographing the stunning views. This one is of the view from the Scottish National Gallery along Princes Street.
Photo: Edinburgh Sketcher
2. Children's Hospital moves home
In March the Royal Hospital for Children’s and Young People opened in Little France meaning the old hospital by the Meadows closed its doors for the final time. I visited to sketch in the final days to find an inflatable octopus had taken residence. This sketch was made into 50 signed prints raising £500 for the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, An amazing amount which I was so happy to be part of.
Photo: Edinburgh Sketcher
3. WhereArtI continues
My weekly quiz where viewers have to guess where I have sketched continued throughout 2021, both online and in Edinburgh Evening News each Monday. This one shows the newly opened St James Centre with its controversial twirly bit, which can be seen from many parts of the city.
Photo: Edinburgh Sketcher
4. Homeschooling
At the beginning of the year my wife and I continued to help school our children at home and this drawing captures one of the activities, creating marshmallow constructions! I do sometimes miss this time of togetherness and learning.
Photo: Edinburgh Sketcher