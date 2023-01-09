More than 24,000 disabled Scots are waiting for social housing, with new figures obtained by the Conservatives showing one person has been on the list for a home for almost 60 years.

According to the Conservative party, at Edinburgh City Council one person - who self-assessed as disabled - had been on the common housing register for social housing since March 1 1963.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said in its response to the FoI request that "this application is registered by a household who have a home and are therefore classed as a 'Mover' for bidding through the choice-based letting system".

Edinburgh social housing numbers show one person still waiting after 60 years on the register

Data obtained by the Scottish Tories under Freedom of Information (FoI) showed there are 24,209 disabled people on housing waiting lists, up from 9,714 in 2017 - an increase of almost 150%.

Commenting on the figures Miles Briggs, the Conservative spokesman for social justice, housing and local government, said: "The SNP have a shameful record on social housing and these shocking statistics show that it is the most vulnerable who are suffering as a result of it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mr Briggs said the figures also underlined the need for an independent commissioner who would be a champion for disabled Scots - something fellow Tory MSP Jeremy Balfour has proposed in a member's Bill.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We want disabled people in Scotland to have choice, dignity and freedom to access suitable homes, built or adapted so they can participate as full and equal citizens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Wherever possible all new affordable homes are designed to meet people's needs as they change over time, including people with disabilities.

"We have issued guidance for local authorities to deliver more wheelchair-accessible housing, and councils will soon have to report annually on targets for delivering accessible homes."