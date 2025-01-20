Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rare ‘one in 100,000’ albino squirrel has been spotted in an Edinburgh back garden.

An albino squirrel is a white squirrel with pink or blue eyes and no dark pigmentation on its body. This is due to a genetic condition that prevents the production of melanin, the pigment that gives color to skin and hair.

The chances of an albino squirrel being born are estimated to be one in 100,000 by experts, with the Edinburgh male albino squirrel first spotted in a Slateford back garden on Friday, January 17, and throughout the weekend.

This albino squirrel was first spotted in the garden of a Slateford home in Edinburgh on Friday, January 17. | Damien Thomson

IT engineer Damien Thomson, 42, and his university student daughter Beka, 19, regularly feed the squirrels in their garden at Appin Street, and were shocked to see the albino squirrel they have named ‘Whitey’ suddenly appear among the more common squirrels last week.

He said: “I was working from home on the corner chair in my living room on the laptop and it caught my eye through our French doors running across the garden.

“I had never seen an albino squirrel in my life. Then I read an article about how rare they are.

“We first saw it on Friday and it’s been here all weekend. It’s an amazing little thing and I expect it will be back today for the feed.

“I feed the scurry of squirrels in my back garden a mixture of almonds and nuts quite regularly and the albino squirrel is now having his fair share of the feed I put out on a dish.

“The heartening thing is that the other squirrels didn’t treat him any differently. There was no fighting or anything like that.

“My daughter and I named him Whitey, after the Oasis drummer Alan White. I’m a big fan of the band so it was an obvious choice.”

'Whitey' pictured darting across the Slateford garden of Damien and Beka Thomson. | Damien Thomson

Wildlife experts estimate that there are just 50 albino squirrels in the UK as 'the odds of seeing an albino squirrel is 1 in 100,000'.

However, using the wildlife experts ratio of 1:100,000 for a mammal giving birth to an albino, and the 2.4 million estimate of grey squirrels living in the UK, this would actually equate to just 24 albino squirrels in the UK.