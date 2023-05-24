A farm in South Queensferry expects 100 tonnes of fruit to be picked and 50,000 visitors welcomed this summer as part of its ‘Pick Your Own’ activities for 2023.

An estimated 50,000 visitors flock to Craigies Farm to pick fresh fruit and vegetables every year and will be back in the fields from June to pick strawberries, raspberries, blackcurrants, and – for the first time ever – blueberries.

The farm is also offering a special combo Pick & Play activity. This combines Pick Your Own with a visit to the farm and adventure park at Little Farmers, making for a great family day out. Pick Your Own tickets will be released weekly and throughout the week depending on daily availability reports, so keep checking back on the Craigies Farm website over the summer.

PYO will begin with strawberries from June 17 and run until the end of October when pumpkins and apples can be picked. Booking is in three-hour slots and can be booked between 9am - 5pm. The minimum spend is £5 for adults and £2.50 for children. When paying for the fruit you’ve picked at the end of your trip, the booking cost will be redeemable against the price of your fruit and veg.

John Sinclair, founder and owner of Craigies, said: “Our much-anticipated Pick Your Own activities are back with a bang for the milder months and we can’t wait to welcome eager families to the fields! As always, entry vouchers will sell fast to keep up with demand for fun outdoor activities.

“Since founding Craigies Farm and Pick Your Own in 1988, this activity has grown in popularity with generations of family members returning each year. Now you can make a day of it by roaming the fields for tasty soft fruits, joining in with jam-making classes, or combining picking with playing through our Pick & Play activity at Little Farmers adventure farm park."

The fruit and vegetables grown on the farm can also bought at both Craigies online store and at its on-site Farm Shop.

