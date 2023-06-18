News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh tattoos: 10 of the best tattoo parlours in Edinburgh to get inked, according to reviews

Customers ranked these tattoo studios as some of the best in the capital.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 18th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

A tattoo is for life so you want to get ink you’re one hundred per cent happy with. Whether you are a collector or a first-timer Edinburgh is packed with award winning tattoo parlours that can help design and ink your ideal tattoo. With so much choice, where are the best places to go? Here are the places best rated by customers on Google to get ink in the Capital.

Watermelon Tattoo on Easter Road is one of the best rated in the city. One reviewer said: 'The design is just stunning, studio is immaculate and everyone that works there are so lovely. Noemi made the whole process easy - I am so happy with the tattoo. Watermelon tattoo deserves a million stars.'

1. Watermelon Tattoo

Watermelon Tattoo on Easter Road is one of the best rated in the city. One reviewer said: 'The design is just stunning, studio is immaculate and everyone that works there are so lovely. Noemi made the whole process easy - I am so happy with the tattoo. Watermelon tattoo deserves a million stars.' Photo: Supplied

Mr Greg tattoo in Leith is highly rated by customers. One reviewer said: 'Relaxed and extremely professional atmosphere. If you're looking for a tattoo parlour that won't let you down I suggest trying these guys!'

2. Mr Greg Tattoo

Mr Greg tattoo in Leith is highly rated by customers. One reviewer said: 'Relaxed and extremely professional atmosphere. If you're looking for a tattoo parlour that won't let you down I suggest trying these guys!' Photo: Supplied

Ace Tattoo studio in Gorgie has excellent reviews. One said: 'The best tattoo shop in Scotland, excellent prices and friendly service at all times, I'd definitely recommend this shop over the many others in the area, well worth checking out'

3. Ace Tattoo

Ace Tattoo studio in Gorgie has excellent reviews. One said: 'The best tattoo shop in Scotland, excellent prices and friendly service at all times, I'd definitely recommend this shop over the many others in the area, well worth checking out' Photo: Supplied

Geezy Tattoo on Blair Street has a top score by customers. One said: 'So pleased with my tattoo from Geezy, his knowledge of tattooing is sensational. Adapted an idea I had seen online and made it his own. Highly recommended. Can't wait for my next one.'

4. Geezy Tattoos

Geezy Tattoo on Blair Street has a top score by customers. One said: 'So pleased with my tattoo from Geezy, his knowledge of tattooing is sensational. Adapted an idea I had seen online and made it his own. Highly recommended. Can’t wait for my next one.' Photo: Supplied

