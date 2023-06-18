Customers ranked these tattoo studios as some of the best in the capital.
A tattoo is for life so you want to get ink you’re one hundred per cent happy with. Whether you are a collector or a first-timer Edinburgh is packed with award winning tattoo parlours that can help design and ink your ideal tattoo. With so much choice, where are the best places to go? Here are the places best rated by customers on Google to get ink in the Capital.
1. Watermelon Tattoo
Watermelon Tattoo on Easter Road is one of the best rated in the city. One reviewer said: 'The design is just stunning, studio is immaculate and everyone that works there are so lovely. Noemi made the whole process easy - I am so happy with the tattoo. Watermelon tattoo deserves a million stars.' Photo: Supplied
2. Mr Greg Tattoo
Mr Greg tattoo in Leith is highly rated by customers. One reviewer said: 'Relaxed and extremely professional atmosphere. If you're looking for a tattoo parlour that won't let you down I suggest trying these guys!' Photo: Supplied
3. Ace Tattoo
Ace Tattoo studio in Gorgie has excellent reviews. One said: 'The best tattoo shop in Scotland, excellent prices and friendly service at all times, I'd definitely recommend this shop over the many others in the area, well worth checking out' Photo: Supplied
4. Geezy Tattoos
Geezy Tattoo on Blair Street has a top score by customers. One said: 'So pleased with my tattoo from Geezy, his knowledge of tattooing is sensational. Adapted an idea I had seen online and made it his own. Highly recommended. Can’t wait for my next one.' Photo: Supplied