Edinburgh Theatre: Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh gets a surprise visit from Rock of Ages cast

On hand to wish cast member Scott Hayward many happy returns at the George Street eaterie were Coronation Street legend Kevin Kennedy, who plays as Dennis Dupree in the show, and X Factor winner and Matt Terry, who stars as Stacee Jaxx, along with other members of the company, including Sam Turrell, Gabriella Williams, Vicki Manser, Kellie Rhianne as well as returning cast members Joe Gash, Vas Constanti, Andrew Carthy and Erin Bell who said, “I wish we could stay longer in Edinburgh, we love it here!”

The full cast of Rock of Ages is completed by Billy Roberts, Darius James, Siobhan James, Hollie-Ann Lowe, Phoebe Samuel-Gray and Morgan Scott.

Rock Of Ages Musical Pic: The Other Richard

Rock of Ages is a hilarious musical comedy featuring more than 25 classic rock anthems, including, We Built This City, The Final Countdown, Wanted Dead or Alive, Here I Go Again, Can’t Fight This Feeling and I Want To Know What Love Is, played loud and proud by a live band.

Now a global smash with hit seasons on Broadway, London’s West End and Las Vegas this show promises the best party night out around.

Rock of Ages runs at the Playhouse until Saturday, May 14, tickets here.

