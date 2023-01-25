Developed by Scottish-based Rivet Games and published by Dovetail Games, the latest iteration of the series, Train Sim World 3, is out on Thursday, adding another full Scottish route to the series which will be eagerly anticipated by train enthusiasts.

The route covers the busy line between Scotland’s two biggest cities, Glasgow and Edinburgh, and features a host of classic railway vistas including: The Balmoral Hotel, overlooking Edinburgh Waverley station; Viaducts separating Linlithgow, Polmont and Falkirk High stations; The recently renovated Glasgow Queen Street station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

ScotRail’s Class 385 Hitachi electric train is the breakout star of the new train simulator game. Dressed in the train operator's iconic Saltire livery, it has been chosen as the train to carry passengers along this inter-city line.

The route in the game covers the busy line between Scotland’s two biggest cities, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Introduced in 2018, these trains are cutting carbon emissions by over 10,000 tonnes a year, which is the equivalent of taking 2,238 cars off the road every year or planting 5,138,151 trees across the fleet’s expected 30-year lifetime.

Passenger announcements make their debut in this game and ScotRail’s classic train planters make another appearance, this time as static scenery objects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: "It’s great to see our Class 385 fleet and the Glasgow – Edinburgh mainline come to life in Train Sim World 3, following the successful addition of our Cathcart Line and former Class 314 fleet in the previous version of the game. We can't wait to see what the players think as they take a virtual trip between Scotland’s two biggest cities on the newest trains in the ScotRail fleet."

Jonny Gourlay, ScotRail driver, said: "For anyone coming into this for the first time, if you feel you don’t know the controls that well, or you don’t know the route that well, give yourself a bit of time first to learn it. There’s lots to remember if you're driving between Glasgow and Edinburgh, like braking points and how many carriages fit on which platforms. Give yourself the time to learn it, because if you were doing it in real life, you’re not expected to drive the train within two hours or know the route back to front."

Advertisement Hide Ad

ScotRail’s Class 385 Hitachi electric train is the breakout star of a new train simulator game, Train Sim World 3: ScotRail Express: Edinburgh – Glasgow.

Matt Peddlesden, Dovetail Games executive producer, said: "I'm delighted that Rivet Games have been able to bring this key railway from Scotland into Train Sim World 3 along with the ultra-modern ScotRail Class 385 units. This is an exciting release for all fans of Scottish railways."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jasper Holzapfel, Rivet Games community manager, said: "As a Scottish studio, we're more than excited about this release. Recreating a route many of us often use was particularly fun and interesting. Combined with the modern Class 385, we can't wait for our community to get their hands on this."