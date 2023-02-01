Hosted at The Pear Tree pub on West Nicolson Street on Saturday (February 4), the event will showcase the opening match between Wales and Ireland at 2.15pm, followed by the England v Scotland game, before Italy go head-to-head with France on the same day.

The ultimate destination for rugby supporters, the Fan Zone will be transformed into a dedicated space every Six Nations weekend, complete with a large sports screen, pints of Guinness and tasty pub bites. Guinness 0.0 will also be available - encouraging fans to enjoy the taste of Guinness, with none of the alcohol as the stout maker continues their role as the Official Responsible Drinking Partner for the 2023 Six Nations games.