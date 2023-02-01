News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh to host free Six Nations 2023 rugby fan zone at city centre pub The Pear Tree

Edinburgh Fan Zone features a large sports screen, pints of Guinness and tasty pub bites

By Kevin Quinn
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 4:19pm

Guinness is launching a bespoke Fan Zone – a one-of-a-kind rugby screening – in central Edinburgh ahead of the opening weekend of Guinness Six Nations fixtures.

Hosted at The Pear Tree pub on West Nicolson Street on Saturday (February 4), the event will showcase the opening match between Wales and Ireland at 2.15pm, followed by the England v Scotland game, before Italy go head-to-head with France on the same day.

The ultimate destination for rugby supporters, the Fan Zone will be transformed into a dedicated space every Six Nations weekend, complete with a large sports screen, pints of Guinness and tasty pub bites. Guinness 0.0 will also be available - encouraging fans to enjoy the taste of Guinness, with none of the alcohol as the stout maker continues their role as the Official Responsible Drinking Partner for the 2023 Six Nations games.

The Fan Zone will be at the Pear Tree pub in Edinburgh for all the Six Nations rugby matches this year.
Tickets to the Fan Zone are free and guests can book directly. All Guinness Six Nations Championship 2023 games will be screened at the Fan Zone from Saturday, February 4 until Saturday, March 18.

The 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship gets underway this weekend. Pictured is (L-R) Wales’ Ken Owens, Scotland’s Jamie Ritchie, Ireland’s Johnny Sexton, France’s Antoine Dupont, England’s Owen Farrell and Italy’s Michele Lamaro. Photo: ©INPHO/Billy Stickland
