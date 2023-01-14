News you can trust since 1873
Six Nations 2023: Match dates and times for the upcoming rugby Championship

The 2023 Six Nations Championship is just around the corner – here is everything you need to know.

By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

The Six Nations is a tournament full of passion, drama, highs and lows, and it’s just around the corner. Whether you are going to be jumping for Murrayfield tickets, or making sure you avoid city centre pubs during the games, here are the dates and times for your diary.

Round One:

Saturday February, 4th 2023

A lone piper urges the Scottish team on to Calcutta cup victory during their 19-13 win over England in April 2000 in their six nations match at Murrayfield.
Wales v Ireland – Principality Stadium, Cardiff – Kick-off: 2:15 pm

England v Scotland – Twickenham Stadium, London – Kick-off: 4:45 pm

Sunday February, 5th 2023

Italy v France – Stadio Olimpico, Rome – Kick-off: 3:00 pm

Round Two:

Saturday February, 11th 2023

Ireland v France – Aviva Stadium, Dublin – Kick-off: 2:15 pm

Scotland v Wales – BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh – Kick-off: 4:45 pm

Sunday February, 12th 2023

England v Italy – Twickenham Stadium, London – Kick-off: 3:00 pm

Round Three:

Saturday February, 25th 2023

Italy v Ireland – Stadio Olimpico, Rome – Kick-off: 2:15 pm

Wales v England – Principality Stadium, Cardiff – Kick-off: 4:45 pm

Sunday February, 26th 2023

France v Scotland – Stade de France, Paris – Kick-off: 3:00 pm

Round Four:

Saturday March, 11th 2023

Italy v Wales – Stadio Olimpico, Rome -Kick-off: 2:15 pm

England v France – Twickenham Stadium, London – Kick-off: 4:45 pm

Sunday March, 12th 2023

Scotland v Ireland – BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh – Kick-off: 3:00 pm

Round Five:

Saturday March, 18th 2023

Scotland v Italy – BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh – Kick-off: 12:30 pm

France v Wales – Stade de France, Paris – Kick-off: 2:45 pm

Ireland v England – Aviva Stadium, Dublin – Kick-off: 5:00 pm

