It created a river of light through the city centre.

Thousands took to the streets of Edinburgh city centre on Friday as the torchlight procession, which marks the start of the city’s Hogmanay celebrations, returned for 2023.

Crowds gathered in The Meadows, where they were treated to performances from theatre groups and musicians, before they set off on the route through Edinburgh’s Old Town. The massive group was led by Vikings from Shetland’s South Mainland Up Helly Aa’ Jarl Squad.

Take a look through our gallery to see spectacular photos from the procession, donations from which will go to homelessness charity Social Bite.

