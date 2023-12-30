News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh torchlight procession: 12 dazzling photos as city's Hogmanay celebrations start with torchlight procession

It created a river of light through the city centre.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 30th Dec 2023, 10:27 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2023, 10:28 GMT

Thousands took to the streets of Edinburgh city centre on Friday as the torchlight procession, which marks the start of the city’s Hogmanay celebrations, returned for 2023.

Crowds gathered in The Meadows, where they were treated to performances from theatre groups and musicians, before they set off on the route through Edinburgh’s Old Town. The massive group was led by Vikings from Shetland’s South Mainland Up Helly Aa’ Jarl Squad.

Take a look through our gallery to see spectacular photos from the procession, donations from which will go to homelessness charity Social Bite.

Vikings from the Shetland South Mainland Up Helly Aa Jarl Squad lead the torchlight procession through Edinburgh city centre, the opening event for the Hogmanay celebrations., on December 29.

1. Torchlight procession

Vikings from the Shetland South Mainland Up Helly Aa Jarl Squad lead the torchlight procession through Edinburgh city centre, the opening event for the Hogmanay celebrations., on December 29. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Those taking part wrapped up warm as they made their way through the city centre for the torchlight procession.

2. Torchlight procession

Those taking part wrapped up warm as they made their way through the city centre for the torchlight procession. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The spectacle marks the opening event of Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh.

3. Torchlight procession

The spectacle marks the opening event of Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/ PA wire

Thousands gathered in The Meadows before setting off to walk through the city centre.

4. Torchlight procession

Thousands gathered in The Meadows before setting off to walk through the city centre. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

