Several roads in the city will be closed ahead of the city’s Hogmanay celebrations

Several Edinburgh roads will be closed this week as the Capital prepares for this year’s Hogmanay celebrations. On Friday, December 29, the popular Torchlight Procession will return to Edinburgh, with around 20,000 people set to walk carrying torches from The Meadows to the city centre to help raise money for charity.

Later in the week, a range of Hogmanay events will take place in the centre of Edinburgh including a New Year’s Eve performance from Britpop legends, Pulp, in West Princes Street Gardens. The first set of road closures begin today (December 27) on Castle Street between Princes Street to Rose Street. They will be in effect every day from 8am to 5pm until January 2.

Here is a full list of road closures that you’ll need to know.

Several Edinburgh roads closures will be in place as the capital prepares for this year’s festive events

Torchlight Procession - December 29

Departing from the Meadows at 7.30pm, the procession will travel to George IV Bridge, down Johnston Terrace before finishing on Castle Terrace. The annual event see temporary restrictions on some roads which will affect parking, loading and pedestrian and cycle access.

Between 5pm to 10pm - three paths on the Meadows will be closed. These paths are: Boy’s Brigade Walk, Jawbone Walk and Middle Meadow Walk.

Between 6pm to 10pm, nine roads and paths will be closed. These include: Brighton Street, Candlemaker Row from Merchant Street to George IV Bridge, a small section of Chambers Street, Forrest Road, Lauriston Place (between Forrest Road and George Heriots School), Lothian Street, Middle Meadow Walk (between Simpson Loan and Lauriston Place), Potterrow (from Bristo Place to Marshall Street) and Teviot Place.

Between 6pm to 11pm, road closures will be in effect at: Bank Street, Cambridge Street, Castle Terrace, Castlehill (from Ramsay Lane to Lawnmarket), Cornwall Street, George IV Bridge, Grindlay Street, Johnston Terrace and the Lawnmarket.

Hogmanay Road closures

December 27 to January 2

Castle Street from Princes Street to Rose Street will be closed every day between 8am and 5pm.

From 7pm on December 30 to 10am January 1

Road closures will be in effect between 7pm on Saturday, December 30 to 10am on January 1 at: Frederick Street (between Princes Street and Rose Street), Princes Street (from South Charlotte Street to The Mound and Hanover Street to South Saint David Street) and Waverley Bridge.

From 5pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1

Road closures will run from 5pm on Sunday, December 31 to 6am on January 1. The closures will be in effect at: Bank Street, Castle Street (between Rose Street to George Street), George IV Bridge (between Chambers Street to Royal Mile), Hanover Street (between Princes Street and George Street), Meuse Lane, the Mound and Mound Place, North Bank Street, Princes Street (from the Mound to Hanover Street and South Saint David Street to North Bridge), Ramsay Gardens, Ramsay Lane, Register Place, South Saint Andrew Street, South Saint David Street, Saint Giles Street (from North Bank Street to the safety barrier), West Register Street Lane and West Register Street.

From 7pm December 31 to 3am on January 1

Road closures will be in effect from 7pm on Sunday, December 31 to 3am on January 1. The closed roads include: Hope Street Lane, Lothian Road (southbound from Princes Street to Castle Terrace and northbound from the West Approach Road to Princes Street), Shandwick Place (between Stafford Street and Princes Street) and South Charlotte Street

From 7pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1

Road closures in place are at: Cockburn Street, Frederick Street (between Rose Street and the junction of Hill Street and Thistle Street), George Street (between Frederick Street and Hanover Street), Market Street (30 metres east along from Waverley Bridge), North Castle Street (between George Street to junction of Young Street and Hill Street), Rose Street, Rose Street North Lane and Rose Street South Lane

Streets closed to pedestrians - December 31 to January 1