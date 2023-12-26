Pulp set to bring in the New Year in Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Britpop legends Pulp take to the stage on Sunday, December 31 at West Princes Street Gardens to close 2023 in spectacular fashion in front of thousands of ‘Common People’ at Ross Bandstand.

The ‘Disco 2000’ band will be joined at this year’s Edinburgh Hogmanay Concert in the Gardens by dance act Hot Chip to bring in the bells and welcome the New Year of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from 9pm until 12.50am, Pulp’s headline appearance at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay marks the Sheffield band’s first live show in the capital for over 20 years, where they will perform the last show of 2023 and first of 2024, bringing in the bells beneath the majestic backdrop of Edinburgh Castle, complete with a stunning fireworks display at midnight.

Most Popular

Jarvis Cocker of the British band Pulp, who will perform in Edinburgh on December 31 at the Hogmanay Concert in the Gardens. Photo: AP.

Getting there

There are two main entrances into the Concert in the Gardens, plus an accessible entrance from Lothian Road. South Gate - Bank Street (down the Mound into Princes St Gardens via the Floral Clock Gardens Gate). West Gate - Princes Street (west-end into Princes St Gardens via West-end Gardens Gate). While, the Accessible Gate is at Kings Stables Road (St Cuthberts Church into Princes St Gardens via Golden Gates).

Concert in the Gardens LED Wristbands will be distributed to audience members on entry to the event, and are to be returned on departure.

Edinburgh Trams is offering a free service to all passengers between 12am and 2am on January 1. The tram operator will provide a split service between Newhaven and Picardy Place and the West End to Edinburgh Airport free of charge over a two-hour period to help people get home safely. The split service and closure of city centre stops will begin at 7pm on December 30.

Set list

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect a greatest hits set on the night by Pulp to bring in 2024. Their latest set list, for their last gig on December 2 at a music festival in China, which was slightly shorter than their expected stage time in Edinburgh, was: I Spy; Disco 2000; Something Changed; Joyriders; Weeds; Weeds II (The Origin of the Species); F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.; Sorted for E's & Wizz; This Is Hardcore; Do You Remember the First Time?; Babies; Sunrise. Encore: Common People.

The band’s last longer performance was on November 25 in Chile, when the set list was: I Spy; Disco 2000; Joyriders; Something Changed; Pink Glove; Weeds; Weeds II (The Origin of the Species); F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.; Sorted for E's & Wizz; This Is Hardcore (With "End of the Line" Remix); Do You Remember the First Time?; Babies; Sunrise. Encore: Like a Friend; Underwear; Common People.

Support act Hot Chip are due to perform a DJ-set ahead of Pulp’s headline show.

Stage times

Please arrive early, doors open at 8 pm, and the stage is live from 9 pm. Late arrival may result in having to queue for entry

Weather

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concert in the Gardens is an all-standing outdoor event in the middle of winter, so be prepared for a very busy event and winter weather. The latest weather forecast by the Met Office predicts a chilly and cloudy night with a a temperature of 1C at 9pm, but feeling like -1C due to a breeze of around 11mph.

Tickets

The last few remaining tickets for the Hogmanay Concert by Pulp are still on sale, priced £72.50. Concert in the Gardens takes place in a designated event arena in West Princes Street Gardens, and tickets do not permit entry into the Street Party arena. Re-entry to the Concert in the Gardens is not permitted (i.e. leaving the Concert in the Gardens event arena and then trying to regain admittance)

Age restrictions

For safety reasons, no under 12’s are permitted at the Concert in the Gardens or Street Party events. Anyone under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult over 18 years of age.

Alcohol

No alcohol can be brought into the Concert in the Gardens event; there are bar and food facilities available at the event.

Searches