City centre tram stops will close at 7pm on December 30 to make way for the Hogmanay events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Year partygoers in Edinburgh will not need to pay their tram fare after they celebrate Hogmanay 2023, with Edinburgh Trams offering a free service to all passengers between 12am and 2am on January 1.

The tram operator will provide a split service between Newhaven and Picardy Place and the West End to Edinburgh Airport free of charge over a two-hour period to help people get home safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trams stops on Princes Street and St Andrew Square will remain closed to accommodate for the Hogmanay festivities but will be reinstated at 10am on January 1. The split service and closure of city centre stops will begin at 7pm on December 30.

Edinburgh Trams will provide a split service between Newhaven and Picardy Place and the West End to Edinburgh Airport free of charge over a two-hour period to help people get home safely

Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to Scotland’s Capital when legendary Britpop band Pulp take to the stage for this year’s Hogmanay concert in Princes Street Gardens.

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams’ managing director, said: “Following the enormous success of free, late-night trams in previous years, we’re thrilled to be able to run them again for everyone to get around the city, whatever time they decide to call it a night.”

From midnight until 2am, free trams will run up to every 10 minutes, and then up to every 20 minutes until the early hours of New Year’s Day to help people get home or back to their accommodation as safely as possible. For a full timetable and to stay up to date with any service changes you can visit the Edinburgh Trams website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad