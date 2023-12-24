Edinburgh Trams: Free service to run every 10 minutes on Hogmanay after 12am to help people get home safely
New Year partygoers in Edinburgh will not need to pay their tram fare after they celebrate Hogmanay 2023, with Edinburgh Trams offering a free service to all passengers between 12am and 2am on January 1.
The tram operator will provide a split service between Newhaven and Picardy Place and the West End to Edinburgh Airport free of charge over a two-hour period to help people get home safely.
Trams stops on Princes Street and St Andrew Square will remain closed to accommodate for the Hogmanay festivities but will be reinstated at 10am on January 1. The split service and closure of city centre stops will begin at 7pm on December 30.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to Scotland’s Capital when legendary Britpop band Pulp take to the stage for this year’s Hogmanay concert in Princes Street Gardens.
Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams’ managing director, said: “Following the enormous success of free, late-night trams in previous years, we’re thrilled to be able to run them again for everyone to get around the city, whatever time they decide to call it a night.”
From midnight until 2am, free trams will run up to every 10 minutes, and then up to every 20 minutes until the early hours of New Year’s Day to help people get home or back to their accommodation as safely as possible. For a full timetable and to stay up to date with any service changes you can visit the Edinburgh Trams website.
Trams between Ocean Terminal and Newhaven resumed earlier this week after the line was closed temporarily on November 24 owing to an issue with the overhead lines. On Thursday 21, December an Edinburgh Trams spokesperson said: “Our engineers have worked as quickly as possible to carry out repairs on this section of the line, as well as the necessary safety checks before services could resume.”