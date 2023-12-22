The tram line between Ocean Terminal and Newhaven was closed for nearly a month

Edinburgh Trams have reinstated a full service after repairing an issue on the overhead lines that was detected between Newhaven and Ocean Terminal last month.

The fault was discovered during maintenance checks between October 27 and November 12 with the tram operator later postponing services between Ocean Terminal and Newhaven on November 24. After acquiring ‘specialist’ parts, engineers have now repaired the fault and carried out the required safety checks.

An Edinburgh Trams spokesman said: “Our engineers have worked as quickly as possible to carry out repairs on this section of the line, as well as the necessary safety checks before services could resume.”

Edinburgh Trams has resumed services between Ocean Terminal and Newhaven following the successful completion of overhead line works. Photo: Edinburgh Trams

They added: “Trams will now continue to serve all stops between the airport and Newhaven every seven minutes, and we would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding while these works were being carried out.”

Later in the month, Edinburgh Trams will provide a split service to accommodate for Hogmanay celebrations, with tram stops on Princes Street and St Andrew Square closing at 7pm on December 30 to make way for the Hogmanay events.

The split service will operate between Newhaven and Picardy Place and the West End to Edinburgh Airport. Trams stops on Princes Street and St Andrew Square will reopen at 10am of January 1.

The tram operator will also provide a free tram travel for all passengers between midnight and 2am on January 1 to help people get home safely. The free trams will run up to every 10 minutes and then up to every 20 minutes.