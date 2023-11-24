News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh trams: No trams between Ocean Terminal and Newhaven following potential fault on overhead line

Edinburgh Trams say they are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible
By Neil Johnstone
Published 24th Nov 2023, 09:39 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 09:39 GMT
Edinburgh trams running between Ocean Terminal and Newhaven are currently suspended after engineers detected a ‘potential fault’ on overhead line equipment. Services between Edinburgh Airport and Ocean Terminal will operate as normal with the usual service running every seven minutes.

It is understood the fault was detected during recent maintenance checks between October 27 and November 12 and the tram operator has said they are working as quickly as possible to restore the fault. Works and further inspections to repair the fault begin today, Friday, November 24 and it is unknown how long the issue is likely to affect services.

Passengers will be able to use their tickets on Lothian Bus services to complete their journey or connect with the rest of the tram network. Tram tickets will be accepted on Lothian Bus services 16 and Skylink 200 between the Ocean Terminal and Newhaven stops.

Edinburgh trams between Ocean Terminal and Newhaven will not run today after engineers detected a fault in the overhead line. Tram tickets will be accepted on some Lothian Bus services

A spokesman for Edinburgh Trams said: “We would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience and assure them our engineers are working as quickly as possible to identify the exact nature of the fault before carrying out any necessary repairs.” He added: “In the meantime they should follow our social media channels for further updates.”

