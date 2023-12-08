With the year quickly coming to an end, we’ve taken a look at the top 10 music events taking place in Edinburgh as locals and visitors come together to celebrate Hogmanay.
1. Bring in the bells with Pulp
Headlining Edinburgh Hogmanay’s 30th anniversary celebrations are none other than cultural icons Pulp, with Jarvis Cocker and co taking to the stage in West Princes Street Gardens to play the very last show of 2023 and the first of 2024. Pulp have provided the soundtrack to a generation, so expect huge pop anthems before one of the world’s greatest firework displays – all with Edinburgh Castle as the backdrop.
31 st December, West Princes Street Gardens Photo: Victoria Jones/ PA
2. Ceilidh the night away...
Head to the Assembly Rooms for Edinburgh’s premier indoor Hogmanay party – New Year Revels. Revellers can birl through the bells in the dedicated Ceilidh Room, with bands including Hugh MacDiarmid’s Haircut and Bodhran Bodhran providing the soundtrack to the final night of 2023 with high-energy tunes in typical Scottish style.
31 st December, Assembly Rooms Photo: Assembly/ Robin Mair
3. Dancing Queen Disco Party
Get the Dancing Queens together and head along to the Night Afore Disco Party on Saturday, December 30, headlined by ABBA sensations Björn Again. The perfect Saturday night soundtrack to wave goodbye to 2023, Björn Again will bring ABBA’s greatest disco hits and pop classics to West Princes Street Gardens for a non-stop dance party. Björn Again first played Edinburgh’s Hogmanay back in 2000/01 so it will be a triumphant return for the Australian ABBA show with big tunes and outfits galore!
December 30, West Princes Street Gardens Photo: Amanda Rose/ Assembly
4. Tartan talent at Waverley Bridge
New for 2023, the Tartan Zone on Waverley Bridge will feature foot-stomping music from across Scotland at Edinburgh’s famous Street Party. Hailing from the Highlands, the stage will be headlined by the award-winning Elephant Sessions (pictured) plus Kinnaris Quintet. Also making a special appearance is the Hannah Fisher Ceilidh Band – formed exclusively for events reached by ferry, the HF Ceilidh band will bring their wild west (coast) ceilidh across the water for a mainland dance. A must for any Scottish music fan this Hogmanay!
December 31, Waverley Bridge Photo: Assembly