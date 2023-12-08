1 . Bring in the bells with Pulp

Headlining Edinburgh Hogmanay’s 30th anniversary celebrations are none other than cultural icons Pulp, with Jarvis Cocker and co taking to the stage in West Princes Street Gardens to play the very last show of 2023 and the first of 2024. Pulp have provided the soundtrack to a generation, so expect huge pop anthems before one of the world’s greatest firework displays – all with Edinburgh Castle as the backdrop. 31 st December, West Princes Street Gardens Photo: Victoria Jones/ PA