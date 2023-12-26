News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Hogmanay: Top music acts to perform in Edinburgh at the Bells over the years - including Blondie and Kasabian

Classic Edinburgh Hogmanay performances
By Kevin Quinn
Published 26th Dec 2023, 14:50 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 14:51 GMT

As thousands of Edinburgh music fans get set to welcome in 2024 by watching Britpop stars Pulp headline the Hogmanay Concert at Princes Street Gardens, we’ve taken a look back at some of the best performances over the years.

Homegrown talent to perform at the country’s biggest Hogmanay party in the past 30 years include Primal Scream, KT Tunstall, The Proclaimers, Franz Ferdinand, Texas, and Paisley singer Paolo Nutini who has headlined in the Gardens twice. While talent from around the world including Blondie, Madness, Kasabian, Lily Allen and Scissor Sisters have also performed at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay. Britpop heroes Ocean Colour Scene famously played to an estimated 400,000 people on an incredible night in 1996, which saw tickets introduced for the future annual celebrations to restrict numbers and avoid crushing on Princes Street.

1. Ocean Colour Scene

2. Kasabian

3. Madness

4. K T Tunstall

