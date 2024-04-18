Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A five-star Edinburgh visitor attraction is inviting guests to find their flow and embark on a journey of tranquility and connectivity with its early morning yoga offering.

Sunrise Yoga will take place on Friday, May 3, from 7am - 8.45 am at Johnnie Walker Princes Street. Led by yoga instructor Jess Mackenzie, this unique experience will combine a serene one-hour yoga class with the opportunity for attendees to connect with each other post-work-out over a light breakfast and mocktail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about her new yoga class, Jess said: “Sunrise Yoga at Johnnie Walker Princes Street presents locals and visitors to the city with a unique opportunity to nourish both body and mind, while cultivating valuable connections, all at this stunning location.

“It’s fantastic to see the Johnnie Walker Princes Street team taking this kind of approach and offering guests a chance for something new and different in the city.”

This unique experience at Johnnie Walker Princes Street combines a serene one-hour yoga class with the opportunity for attendees to connect with each other post-work-out over a light breakfast and mocktail.

Designed for people of all skill and experience level, the early morning flow will allow guests to awaken their senses and move through a sequence of yoga poses with Jess, with the perfect backdrop of Edinburgh’s west end. Located in the venue’s fourth-floor Label Studio, guests will enjoy skyline views as they are led through a series of movements designed to harness energy and invigorate both body and mind.

Following the yoga session, attendees will be welcomed to the 1820 Rooftop Bar and Terrace for some light breakfast and a non alcholic cocktail while soaking in unbeatable views of Edinburgh Castle and the historic old town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Maxwell, head of Johnnie Walker Princes Street, said: “Here at Johnnie Walker Princes Street we have been awarded for bringing world-class experiences to our visitors since we opened in 2021. We are always working to ensure there’s something for everyone and looking for new ways to bring our customers unmatched experiences, and Sunrise Yoga is the perfect example of our commitment to this.

“We look forward to welcoming those returning to the venue, as well as those who may have never been before, for this exciting session, unlike anything we’ve ever done before.”